Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Bizarre Gameday Superstition

Patrick Mahomes revealed this week that he has a pair of underwear that he wears for every NFL game he plays in. Speaking on the ManningCast this past Monday, Mahomes revealed he always dons a pair of red underwear given to him by his wife back in 2017. “First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so I’m not throwin’ y’all down, but I have to wear ’em, ya know. At the same time, I threw ’em on that first season [and] we had a pretty good season that season. I clean ’em. I wash ’em. Every once in a while, at least. I mean, if we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash ’em, you know? I’ve gotta just keep it rolling," he explained.

However, it's not the first time the story has come to light. Back in February, longtime Chiefs backup Chad Henne mentioned Mahomes' superstition during a podcast interview. Furthermore, Mahomes noted that he had no plans of scrapping the tradition anytime soon. “As long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going," he noted. The Chiefs are 7-2 this season, with Mahomes having yet another excellent year under center.

Deshaun Watson Out For The Season

Someone who could probably use a lucky pair of underwear right now is Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns have announced that Watson will be sidelined for the rest of the season. According to a statement from the team, Watson will undergo surgery to repair a fracture in his throwing shoulder. Watson reportedly sustained the injury in the first half of the Browns game against the Ravens last weekend. However, the 28-year-old remained in the game, which was also arguably his performance since signing with Cleveland.

Injuries have marred Watson's entire 2023 campaign. He missed four games earlier in the season due to a rotator cuff strain. In the six games he did play, he threw for 1115 yards and 7 touchdowns. His numbers are almost equivalent to his output across the six games he played last season. Overall, it puts an end to what was meant to be Watson's redemption season after starting his Browns career on an 11-game suspension after being accused of sexual harassment and assault by over 20 women.

