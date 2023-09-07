Chiefs Picked As Super Bowl Favorites, Patrick Mahomes MVP Favorite

Chiefs running it back? That's what the oddsmakers see as happening his season. With the NFL season just hours away, we have gotten our first look at where Vegas stands on the upcoming campaign. Per, Caesar's, the Kansas City Chiefs are 6-1 favorites to win the Super Bowl. If the Chiefs pulled it off, they would be the first back-to-back champions since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005. The Eagles have the second-best odds. However, FanDuel reports that more bets have been placed on the Eagles than any other team. The Aaron Rodgers-led Jets are at 16-1.

Meanwhile, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes also has 6-1 odds of defending his MVP title from the 2022 season. The last person to win back-to-back MVPs was Aaron Rodgers in 2020 and 2021. However, there has never been an instance of two players each posting a back-to-back MVP title in a four-year stretch. Joe Burrow is second in MVP odds at 7-1.

New NFL Season Spurs Some Wild Bets

Furthermore, news is starting to break about some of the more unusual bets that have already been placed. The largest verifiable bet is $20,000 on the 40-1 Raiders to win the Super Bowl. That would give the anonymous Nevada bettor $800,000. Meanwhile, DraftKings has reportedly received an $89 bet for a Texans-Cardinals Super Bowl at 10,0000-1 odds. The Texans and Cardinals each have 200-1 odds to reach the Super Bowl this year. However, there are also reports of a $25,0000 bet on the 25-1 Chargers. While it's more money, it only ("only") pays out $625,000.

The Chiefs open the season as -4.5 favorites over the Lions. Those odds dropped from -6.5 earlier in the week. With Travis Kelce officially questionable on the injury report and Chris Jones still holding out, the Chiefs are in for a tougher time against a resurgent Lions team. If you do choose to bet on this year's NFL season, remember to do so responsibly and do so through a licensed and reputable vendor.

