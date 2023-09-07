Matthew Stafford Brushes Off Wife’s Comments About Locker Room Atmosphere

Matthew Stafford has dismissed the notion that there has been negative fallout from comments his wife made on her podcast. Last month, Kelly Stafford claimed that her husband had been having trouble "gelling" with the younger members of the Rams roster. The 35-year-old quarterback joked that he had planned to attend the September 6 press conference with pince-nez and a newspaper but "it turns out you can't even find a newspaper around here," Stafford said, "so I couldn't do that. I was going to try to have some fun with it." However, he again stressed that there was no locker room problems.

"But no. It's been great to ... I love coming to work. I love working with these guys. And they all know that. I think those guys understand where I'm coming from," Stafford said. "They see me come in this building every single day and know how I go to work, know how I interact with everybody and we didn't really think too much about it to be honest with you," Stafford said. Furthermore, he noted that he had not had to discuss his wife's comments with any of the other players.

Stafford Confident Of Rams Bounce Back

Furthermore, Stafford argued that the Rams' roster turnover isn't all that different to that of other teams in the league. "Every team is different," he said. "Every team is new. We happen to have a lot of young guys on our team, a lot of rookies that have come in and done a heck of a job and earned roles on our football team, are going to be big parts of our season. And that's exciting. But every season, every team is different. And that's the great part about this game is you get exposure to all different kinds of people from all different places and different places in their life. And I love being a part of that. ... Probably my favorite thing is coming into the locker room and being a part of that."

Stafford is entering his second full season as the Rams starter after being traded to LA partway through the 2021 season. Despite leading the 2021 Rams to a Lombardi Trophy, the team completely collapsed in 2022. What's more, the trades the Rams made to achieve that 2021 Super Bowl meant that their 5-12 record netted great picks...for other teams. The Rams are once again expected to play poorly. However, as it stands, they do actually have their top-round picks for 2024.

