Nick Bosa Becomes Highest-Paid Defensive Player In NFL History

Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers have made history as a new extension for defensive end makes Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in league history. The Niners announced they had signed Bosa to a 5-year, $170 million extension, with $122.5 million guaranteed. That surpasesses Aaron Donald for highest per-year salary and Bosa's brother Joey for total money guaranteed.

Furthermore, the deal comes as a major relief for Niners fans. The team typically signs its big-name extensions at the start of training camp. However, it took until less than a week before the Niners season-opener to sign Bosa. While neither side was worried that the deal wouldn't go throw, it was something a tense time in Niner Nation. However, the new deal means that Bosa will absolutely be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Read More: Carl Nassib, the NFL's first openly gay active player, retires after seven seasons

Bosa Locked In With Niners

While uncertainty reigns at the quarterback position for the Niners, they can sleep a little more soundly knowing that they have locked up the defending Defensive Player of the Year for the next half-decade. 2022 was a career year for Bosa, who received his third consectutive Pro Bowl nomination as well as being named to his first All-Pro Team. Bosa racked up 51 tackles and 18.5 sacks during a dominant season for the 25-year-old. He also forced two fumbles. The Niners reached the AFC Championship Game but were blown out by the Eagles 31-7.

The Niners, who went 1-2 in the preseason, open the year against the Steelers on September 10. They will have to wait until Week 3 for their home opener, when they welcome the Giants to Levi Stadium. Brock Purdy, 2022's Mr. Irrelevant and that season's savior for the Niners, is once again slated to be QB1. The Niners acquired Sam Darnold to back him up while trading former first-round pick Trey Lance to the Cowboys. How do you think the Niners will do this season? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Former Bucs and Bills wide receiver Mike Williams dies following construction accident

[via]