Mike Williams, Former Buccaneers And Bills Wide Receiver, Dies In Construction Accident

Mike Williams, a former college standout who played five years in the NFL, has been reported to have died at the age of 36. Williams played college football at Syracuse, where he remains 7th in career receiving yards. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following an electric rookie year, he came within 100 yards of a 1000-yard season on two separate occasions, 2010 and 2012. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Sam Bradford. He was traded to the Bills ahead of the 2014 but only made eight catches in nine games and was cut. While he, briefly attempted to make a comeback in 2016, he was cut by the Chiefs during training camp.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help Williams’ family, he was struck in the head by a steel beam on September 1. Williams had been working in Tampa and that is where he was hospitalized and later died, according to the GoFundMe launched by his mother.

Teammates Mourn Mike Williams

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that former Syracuse and #Bills WR Mike Williams has passed away following injuries suffered during an accident while working at a construction site.



The Buffalo native was 36 years old. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 6, 2023

“Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams. “Always great energy brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!,” Williams’ Bucs teammate Gerald McCoy wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The top two receivers on the 2012 Bucs were Vincent Jackson and Mike Williams, combined for 17 touchdowns that season. Neither of them made it to 40 — Jackson lost at 38, Williams at 36. Just tragic,” added Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.

Neither the Bucs nor Syracuse have released a statement about Williams’ passing. However, social media has been filled with fans lamenting his passing. One blog described him as “never scoring a boring touchdown” while many were shocked to see someone they had enjoyed watching die at such a young age. Williams may not have had the longest NFL career. However, it was a career that clearly touched the lives of many people. Rest in peace, Mike.

