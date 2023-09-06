Carl Nassib, NFL’s First Openly Gay Active Player, Retires

Carl Nassib, who made history as the first openly gay active player in the NFL, has announced that he is retiring. "This is a bittersweet moment for me but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games, I am retiring to focus on my company Rayze," Nassib wrote on Instagram. "It really feels like just yesterday starting out as a walk-on at Penn State. Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had."

Furthermore, Nassib spoke to People that he would like to remain connected to the NFL in some way. "Maintaining that relationship shows that the NFL is continuing to support me," Nassib said. "They've supported me so much over the last two years, and I really couldn't have done it without that support. I think that I can provide a very rare and specific view of how life is for an out gay player, and I think that there are some amazing opportunities that I can also learn." Nassib's company, Rayze, is an app that helps people find charities and non-profits that match their interests and passions.

Read More: Sean Payton blasts Russell Wilson for lack of football focus

Carl Nassib Retires

Drafted by the Browns in 2016, Nassib made history in 2021 when he came out as gay. While he was not the first gay NFL player, he was the first to come out while still an active player. The NFL very much embraced Nassib, matching his $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project after he came out. Playing with the Raiders at the time, Nassib spent the 2022 season with the Buccaneers. A free agent entering 2023, Nassib revealed to People that the thought of retirement actually came to him last season.

"This would have been my 23rd football season. I've been playing football since I was eight years old, and I'm really excited to move on to the next chapter of my life. [I found myself] staying at the Bucs facility until 9 p.m. every night working on Rayze. I feel like it's my calling and it's what I'm meant to do. I'm really excited to move on to the next chapter of my life and to give Rayze everything that I have." Nassib appeared in 99 regular season games and two postseason games over his seven-year career.

Read More: Jags coach becomes first gay male coach in major American sport

[via]