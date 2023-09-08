Cooper Kupp Might End Up On IR, Sean McVay Warns

Cooper Kupp could officially start the season on the IR, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay. "[We're] trying to continue to get a grasp on exactly what it is so that he can get back to feeling like the Cooper that we know and love," McVay said. "And hopefully we'll do that." Furthermore, McVay stated that moving Kupp to the IR was a "definite possibility". Kupp, who put one of the greatest seasons by a wide receiver in 2021, has been out of action since Week 10 of the 2022 season after injuring his hamstring. Furthermore, McVay admitted that it has been difficult to properly diagnose Kupp's injury. This week, Kupp reportedly visited a specialist in Minnesota to seek some clearer answers.

However, McVay also made it clear that Kupp is struggling with a re-aggravation of the hamstring injury he picked up in training camp last month. Reportedly, he re-aggravated the injury last week. Elsewhere, McVay said that rookie backup quarterback Stetson Bennett and recently acquired tight end Hunter Long could also be candidates for the IR.

Rams Face Uncertain 2023 Without Kupp

With Kupp sidelined, the challenge is amped up for Matt Stafford and the Rams. Stafford is entering his second full season as the Rams starter after being traded to LA partway through the 2021 season. Despite leading the 2021 Rams to a Lombardi Trophy, the team completely collapsed in 2022. What's more, the trades the Rams made to achieve that 2021 Super Bowl meant that their 5-12 record netted great picks…for other teams. The Rams are once again expected to play poorly. However, as it stands, they do actually have their top-round picks for 2024.

However, Stafford is confident about the team. "We happen to have a lot of young guys on our team, a lot of rookies that have come in and done a heck of a job and earned roles on our football team, are going to be big parts of our season. And that's exciting. But every season, every team is different. And that's the great part about this game is you get exposure to all different kinds of people from all different places and different places in their life. And I love being a part of that. … Probably my favorite thing is coming into the locker room and being a part of that."

