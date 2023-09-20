Kareem Hunt Re-Signs With The Browns After Nick Chubb Injury

Free agent running back Kareem Hunt has signed a deal reportedly worth $4 million to return to the Cleveland Browns. The move comes after starting running back Nick Chubb was ruled out with a season-ending injury following the Browns' Monday night loss to the Steelers. Hunt previously played for the Browns between 2019 and 2022. However, he left the team at the end of the 2022 season. Last month, ESPN and other outlets reported that Hunt had met with a number of teams, including the Saints, but would begin the season teamless.

Originally drafted in 2017 by the Chiefs, Hunt was released after a video of him assaulting a woman emerged online. The Browns signed Hunt ahead of the 2019 season. Over four seasons, Hunt has recorded 1874 yards and 16 touchdowns across 49 games. Per Ourlads, Hunt is listed as the RB2 behind 2022 draft pick Jerome Ford. Ford has 142 yards through the first two games of the season, including 106 against the Steelers. The Browns host the Titans on Sunday night.

Browns Add Hunt As Depth And Security

Despite signing Hunt, the Browns were candid about the fact that there is no replacing Nick Chubb. "You don't replace Nick Chubb. You just don't do that. Great players in the league, you look around, they go out. It's always not one person that replaces a player of [Chubb's] caliber. So, everybody's got to do a little bit more, a little bit more everywhere," head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. Chubb has 6511 yards and 48 touchdowns since being drafted by the Browns in 2018. He has four Pro Bowl appearances and was named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2022.

While a number of options were available to the Browns when it came to filling out their running back pool, Hunt was their first choice. Sources told ESPN that Hunt's familiarity with the team and system made him the first primary option when targeting a new back. Hunt had over 1300 rushing yards in his rookie season with the Chiefs. However, he has failed to surpass 1000 yards since and has not hit 500 yards in a season since 2020.

