Nick Chubb
- SportsMinkah Fitzpatrick Defends Nick Chubb HitFitzpatrick called Chubb's injury "unfortunate" and insisted he wasn't a "dirty player."By Ben Mock
- SportsKareem Hunt Re-Signs With The Browns After Nick Chubb InjuryHunt reportedly received a $4 million contract to rejoin the team.By Ben Mock
- SportsNick Chubb Suffers Graphic Knee Injury, ESPN Refuses To Show ReplayNick Chubb will be out for the rest of the season, multiple reports say. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsBaker Mayfield Quotes Lil Wayne To Praise Myles GarrettBaker Mayfield quoted Lil Wayne while praising Myles Garrett for his performance, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SportsNick Chubb Intentionally Gives Up Final Minute TD, Crushing Sports BettorsNick Chubb intentionally gave up a touchdown in the final minute of Sunday's game, preventing the Browns from covering the 4.5-point spread.
By Cole Blake
- SportsNick Chubb, Austin Ekeler & More Injured During Week 4 Of NFL SeasonA number of key players were injured so far during Week 4 of the NFL season.By Cole Blake