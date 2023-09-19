Nick Chubb Suffers Graphic Knee Injury, ESPN Refuses To Show Replay

It is almost always a bloodbath when the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers face off. While it has been a one-sided rivalry for quite some time, things have been more competitive as of late. There will continue to be no love lost between these opponents from a competitive standpoint. It was a physical game just last night as the Steelers picked up a much-needed victory, 26-22, after getting obliterated by San Francisco last weekend. For the Browns, they fell to 1-1, but the worst part of it all was losing their star, Nick Chubb.

Right near the start of the second quarter, the visiting Browns were driving. Down 3-7, they were just a few yards away from the endzone. On first and goal Deshaun Watson handed it off to Chubb, as he barrelled his way for a solid gain with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick making the tackle. However, it was not a routine sequence of events. What happened during the play might be extremely sensitive to some viewers. Please watch this video clip below at your own discretion.

Nick Chubb's Season Is Over After This Tragic Injury

As you can see in the slo-mo video above, Chubb's left leg bends very aggressively, which left him in tons of obvious pain. According to TMZ Sports, as well as many others, Chubb will not be returning to the field this season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed it to reporters saying it was a "significant knee injury." It was so hard to rewatch that ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman said they were not going to show it. Nick also wrecked the same knee back in his college days at Georgia. It is a heartbreaking end for a player who is so well-liked across the league. We send our thoughts to Chubb as he recovers.

What are your initial thoughts on this video of Nick Chubb's gruesome leg/knee injury? Do you think he will return as the same player next season? Who should the Browns get to fill the void at running back after this news he will be done for the year? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the NFL, as well as the rest of the sports world.

