Cleveland Browns
- SportsDavid Njoku Celebrates Playoff Berth By Doing Shots With FansThe Browns earned their second playoff berth in the last four seasons.By Ben Mock
- SportsElijah Moore Out Of Hospital After "TNF" Head InjuryMoore was seen convlusing on ground after taking a hard hit.By Ben Mock
- SportsJets Fans Lament Wasted QB Opportunites As Team Prepares To Face Joe FlaccoFlacco has become a playoff push hero for the Browns after leaving the Jets.By Ben Mock
- SportsDavid Njoku Burned 17% Of His Body In September AccidentNjoku played through the pain of the horrific injury.By Ben Mock
- SportsMachine Gun Kelly Makes Travis Kelce Hilarious Offer To Leave The ChiefsMGK offered his Cleveland compatriot $500,000 and free breakfast every day to join the Browns. By Ben Mock
- SportsJohnny Manziel Net Worth 2023: What Is The NFL Star Worth?Explore Johnny Manziel's 2023 net worth journey, from NFL highs to personal challenges, and how it shaped his financial standing.By Jake Skudder
- SportsJoe Flacco To Work Out With Browns Following Deshaun Watson InjuryFlacco is reportedly the only quarterback the team is currently evaluating.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeshaun Watson Speaks On Season-Ending InjuryWatson struggled to find the words to describe how he was feeling now that his seasn was over.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeshaun Watson To Receive Season-Ending SurgeryWatson's injury-riddled season ends after just six games.By Ben Mock
- SportsNick Chubb Suffers Graphic Knee Injury, ESPN Refuses To Show ReplayNick Chubb will be out for the rest of the season, multiple reports say. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsJohnny Manziel Reveals He Nearly Took His Own Life After NFL Exit"Mr Football" went to a dark place after exiting the NFL in 2016.By Ben Mock
- SportsLegendary Running Back Jim Brown DiesThe actor and career Cleveland Brown was 87.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeshaun Watson Sends Message To His DoubtersDeshaun Watson has a simple message for those that do not believe him. By Tyler Reed
- SportsJadeveon Clowney Issues Apology To Myles GarrettJadeveon Clowney wanted to clear the record.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJake Paul Joins NFL's Cleveland Browns In An Unexpected WayThe new partnership between the influencer and the franchise was made in a shocking announcement on Friday (December 23).By Isaac Fontes
- SportsDeshaun Watson Reacts To His Slow StartDeshaun Watson and the Browns are still finding themselves.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson's GF Roasted For Sticking By HimJilly Anais is remaining loyal to Deshaun Watson.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson Hit With Massive Boos During ReturnDeshaun Watson continues to be an unpopular person around the league.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson Accusers To Attend First Browns GameDeshaun Watson will be playing his first game in over a year, on Sunday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson's Legal Team Reveals Alleged DMs From Latest AccuserDeshaun Watson's legal team says his latest accuser exhibited "unrequited love" towards him.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMyles Garrett Gets Positive Update After Frightening Car CrashMyles Garrett flipped his Porsche on Monday.By Alexander Cole