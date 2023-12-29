Elijah Moore Out Of Hospital After "TNF" Head Injury

Elijah Moore has been discharged from hospital after being seen convulsing on the ground following a hard hit to the head during Thursday Night Football. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Moore was recovering at home and was in concussion protocol. "He's doing better. Those [hits] are always scary," Stefanski said.

Moore recorded 61 yards and a touchdown in the Browns playoff-clinching win before going down. The game served as a major revenge game for Joe Flacco, who dominated the team that passed on him in favor of Zach Wilson. Flacco threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns as the Browns cruised into the playoffs. After no playoff appearances between 2003 and 2019, the Browns have now made the playoffs in two of the last four sesaons.

Read More: Pop-Tart Mascot Becomes Instant Highlight Of Bowl Season

Russell Wilson Trade Branded "Worst Of All Time"

Meanwhile, experts have started to declare the Broncos' decision to trade for Russell Wilson "the worst of all time". The moniker comes after Wilson was benched and reportedly expects to be cut in the offseason. "When you add the contract and the trade, it's the worst of all time," former Browns GM Micheal Lombardi told TMZ. The Broncos gave up multiple first-round picks, multiple second-round picks, and three players to acquire Wilson. The Broncos then gave Wilson a $245M contract. It will cost the Broncos upwards of $85M to cut Wilson in the offseason, if that's the direction that they take.

But Wilson was not the player that the Broncos thought they were trading for. Wilson struggled massively in 2022 and while he has improved in 2023, he has not turned the Broncos into a playoff contender. While there are front-office financial issues, the Broncos have claimed benching Wilson was purely a football decision. "I understand all the speculation and everything that surrounds a move like that. I can tell you -- look, we're desperately trying to win. Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things. But the No. 1 push behind this -- and it's a decision I'm making -- is to get a spark offensively," head coach Sean Payton said.

Read More: Von Miller Denies Assault On Pregnant Girlfriend

[via]