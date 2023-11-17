Joe Flacco To Work Out With Browns Following Deshaun Watson Injury

The Cleveland Browns have announced that they have invited Joe Flacco to a private workout as they assess their position at quarterback following Deshaun Watson being ruled out for the rest of the season. The Browns will start rookie Dorian Robinson-Thompson against the Steelers this weekend. However, the future beyond their immediate game need is unclear. The only other quarterback on the roster is PJ Tucker.

Furthermore, sources told ESPN that Flacco is the only quarterback that the team is currently evaluating. Flacco, best known for his time with the Ravens, last played for the Jets in 2022. A Super Bowl champion, Flacco has over 42,000 career yards and 232 career touchdowns.

Watson Speaks On Season-Ending Injury

Meanwhile, Watson recently spoke on the injury that has ended his 2023 campaign after just six games. "It's very tough. Hurt about it. I'm still in disbelief. I'm still trying to process all the information. I felt like we were turning a corner to really make a run and still believe we still will with the guys in this locker room. I just wanted to physically be a part of it. … It's tough to try to wrap everything around my head right now," Watson told reporters at the Browns facility on Wednesday.

Watson reportedly sustained the injury in the first half of the Browns game against the Ravens last weekend. However, the 28-year-old remained in the game, which was also arguably his best performance since signing with Cleveland. However, injuries have marred Watson's entire 2023 campaign. He missed four games earlier in the season due to a rotator cuff strain. In the six games he did play, he threw for 1115 yards and 7 touchdowns. His numbers are almost equivalent to his output across the six games he played last season. Overall, it puts an end to what was meant to be Watson's redemption season after starting his Browns career on an 11-game suspension after being accused of sexual harassment and assault by over 20 women.

