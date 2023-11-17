Travis Kelce Deletes Old Tweets After Backlash

Travis Kelce has deleted a number of old social media posts made around 2010 and 2011. The move came after Kelce received backlash over their sentiment. Many Taylor Swift fans found a new love for Kelce over his error-ridden posts about squirrels and Chipotle. However, several of Kelce's posts were less wholesome in nature. Of the posts deleted, many expressed a visceral disdain for fat women. Others appeared to express homophobic sentiments. Kelce has not released a statement about the deleted tweets.

However, the disappearance of the tweets was perceived as validation by some vocal minority groups within the Taylor Swift fandom. Whether it was the Gaylors or those, like Dave Portnoy, who simply don't like Kelce, the tweets were proof that Kelce was a bad person and doesn't deserve Swift. Despite this, others have lamented the deleting of some of the less egregious tweets.

Read More: Magic Johnson Speaks On Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Kelce And Swift's Parents Expected To Meet Next Week

However, not only will this week's Monday Night Football game see Travis Kelce face off against his brother, but his parents are also expected to meet the parents of Taylor Swift. While plans aren't fully confirmed, Andrea and Scott Swift are expected to share a luxury box with Donna and Ed Kelce, according to ET. Taylor's father is reportedly a massive Eagles fan, although Travis claims to have converted him to the Chiefs fandom. This reportedly happened when he meet Swift and her father for dinner in Buenos Aires last weekend.

This claim, made on the Kelce Brothers' podcast, New Heights, prompted Jason to shoot Scott Swift a DM. "What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous," Jason's message to Swift read. However, it's unclear if Taylor herself will be in attendance. She is due to perform in Rio de Janeiro for the three nights preceding the game. However, much like Kelce did to come see her in Argentina, she might pull a marathon trip to make the game.

Read More: Travis Kelce To Perform Duet With Brother Jason On Eagles’ Christmas Album

[via]