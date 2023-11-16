Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Parents To Meet At Chiefs-Eagles

Not only will this week's Monday Night Football game see Travis Kelce face off against his brother, but his parents are also expected to meet the parents of Taylor Swift. While plans aren't fully confirmed, Andrea and Scott Swift are expected to share a luxury box with Donna and Ed Kelce, according to ET. Taylor's father is reportedly a massive Eagles fan, although Travis claims to have converted him to the Chiefs fandom.

This claim, made on the Kelce Brothers' podcast, New Heights, prompted Jason to shoot Scott Swift a DM. "What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous," Jason's message to Swift read. However, it's unclear if Taylor herself will be in attendance. She is due to perform in Rio de Janeiro for the three nights preceding the game. However, much like Kelce did to come see her in Argentina, she might pull a marathon trip to make the game.

Kelce Speaks On Argentina Trip

Furthermore, Kelce used the latest podcast episode to speak on his recent trip to Argentina. Kelce admitted that he was "blown away" by an impromptu lyric change that Taylor Swift made to shout him out at a concert in Argentina last week. "Definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me and blew me away," he said. "I was like, 'Oh, shhh! She really just said that! All right!'" Travis told his brother on their podcast.

Additionally, Travis revealed more about the dinner in Buenos Aires that he and Swift were spotted at by an ESPN reporter. According to Kelce, it also featured Swift's dad. It's unclear if this was the first time that Kelce had met Swift's family. Kelce has put something of a lock on his relationship in recent weeks. However, he was happy to talk about Argentina since it was largely "public knowledge".

