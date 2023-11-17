Travis Kelce Deemed “Illiterate” By Joy Behar Over Deleted Tweets

Joy Behar labeled Travis Kelce "illiterate" while discussing tweets that Kelce made in 2010 and has recently deleted. Furthermore, Behar called Kelce's tweets an "obsession" with girls. Many of the now-deleted posts expressed a visceral disdain for fat women. Others appeared to express homophobic sentiments. Kelce has not released a statement about the deleted tweets.

However, Whoopi Goldberg came to the defense of Kelce. "Find me a high school boy who hasn’t said something stupid about girls. Young people do young people stuff. What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do," Goldberg argued. Kelce was 21 at the time of the deleted tweets.

Kelce's And Taylor Swift's Parents To Meet This Week

However, not only will this week's Monday Night Football game see Travis Kelce face off against his brother, but his parents are also expected to meet the parents of Taylor Swift. While plans aren't fully confirmed, Andrea and Scott Swift are expected to share a luxury box with Donna and Ed Kelce, according to ET. Taylor's father is reportedly a massive Eagles fan, although Travis claims to have converted him to the Chiefs fandom. This reportedly happened when he meet Swift and her father for dinner in Buenos Aires last weekend.

This claim, made on the Kelce Brothers' podcast, New Heights, prompted Jason to shoot Scott Swift a DM. "What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous," Jason's message to Swift read. However, it's unclear if Taylor herself will be in attendance. She is due to perform in Rio de Janeiro for the three nights preceding the game. However, much like Kelce did to come see her in Argentina, she might pull a marathon trip to make the game.

