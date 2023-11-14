Donna Kelce Takes In Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” Film While In Florida

Donna Kelce became famous earlier this year as her sons Travis and Jason made it to the Super Bowl against one another. Overall, fans were fascinated with her predicament. She had to root for both of them, knowing only one of them could come away with the win. However, in the end, it was Travis who ended up taking home his second Super Bowl. Luckily for Jason, he already has one as he defeated the New England Patriots back in 2018.

Now, however, Donna Kelce is in the spotlight again thanks to Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift. Swift has been in the skybox with Donna a few times. This has subsequently led to reports about exactly how Donna might feel about the famous pop singer. After all, Swift is the most famous woman in pop right now, and her relationship status is always big news. With Travis Kelce going to Argentina to be with Swift, it is very clear that things are getting extremely serious.

Donna Kelce Out And About

As it turns out, Donna Kelce is so intrigued by Taylor that she went to go see the "Eras Tour" movie. A TikToker named Dannielle Sparks said she was in Florida and went to see the movie for a fourth time. However, when she was there, she spotted Kelce who seemed to be at the theater alone. She subsequently went up to Kelce and was able to get a picture with the star. Overall, it was a very cool moment, and it just goes to show how interested Donna is in all of this.

With Travis and Taylor continuing their relationship, it will be interesting to see where things go from here. For now, however, they appear to be going strong despite all of the distance that is between them.

