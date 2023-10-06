Donna Kelce Speaks On Traylor, Reveals Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

Donna Kelce is still getting used to the fact that her son is dating Taylor Swift. “I feel like I'm in an alternate universe.It’s something I never thought I’d be involved with," Travis Kelce's mom told the Got It From Momma podcast. Furthermore, she noted that the NFL must be "laughing all the way to the bank" thanks to the surge in popularity from the new Swift connection. Additionally, Kelce noted that the natural benefits from Swift appearing at games is probably doing more for the league than any PR firm could. She also revealed her Swiftie status, saying her favorite songs were "Shake It Off" and "Bad Blood".

Swift has attended the last two Chiefs games against the Bears and Jets. After weeks of rumors, her time with Kelce after the Bears game confirmed that the pair were in fact a couple. Furthermore, Swift was seen partying it up with Donna during the Bears game. Meanwhile, the pop star brought some A-list friends to the game in New Jersey last weekend. Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs' upcoming game in Minnesota this weekend.

Read More: Travis Kelce “Smitten” With Taylor Swift As Pair Continue Seeing Each Other

NFL Defends Taylor Swift Focus

While the league is likely profiting nicely from the Swift connection, not everyone has been a fan. This spurred the league to make a statement defending their focus on the musician over the last few weeks. "We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time. It's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport. The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more," the league said in a statement.

The defensive statement came hours after Kelce himself appeared to call out the league for the intense focus on his new relationship. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think they're overdoing it a little bit for sure. Especially my situation," Kelce said on his weekly podcast. With Swift watching the Chiefs beat the Jets in person, cuts to the singer were frequent. Some fans complained that Swift's reaction was being prioritized over the action on the field. One notable example was when the broadcast cut away from an Isaiah Pacheco touchdown celebration to get Swift's reaction.

Read More: Travis Kelce’s Mom’s Opinion Of Taylor Swift Revealed

[via]