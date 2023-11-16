Travis Kelce’s Old Tweets Have Taylor Swift Fans Loving Him Even More

Travis Kelce's old tweets have brought a new fondness towards the tight end from fans of Taylor Swift. Swifties have gone absolutely wild for tweets from around 2010, when Kelce was playing at the University of Cincinnati. "I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy," reads one tweet from March 2011. Many other fans pointed to highlights such as Kelce repeatedly posting about "Chipolte", presumably a misspelling of Chipotle.

Meanwhile, other fans teasingly compared Kelce's squirrel tweet to Swift's music at the time, namely her more philosophical songs such as 2012's "All Too Well". However, overall, Swifties have appeared to have found a new reason to love Kelce through his very grounded and intensely human social media footprint. Of course, some aspects of Swift's fandom are unhappy with the relationship but on the whole, Swifties appear to love Kelce.

Kelce And Swift's Parents Expected To Meet Next Week

Meanwhile, not only will this week's Monday Night Football game see Kelce face off against his brother, but his parents are also expected to meet Swift's parents. While plans aren't fully confirmed, Andrea and Scott Swift are expected to share a luxury box with Donna and Ed Kelce, according to ET. Taylor's father is reportedly a massive Eagles fan, although Travis claims to have converted him to the Chiefs fandom.

This claim, made on the Kelce Brothers' podcast, New Heights, prompted Jason to shoot Scott Swift a DM. "What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous," Jason's message to Swift read. However, it's unclear if Taylor herself will be in attendance. She is due to perform in Rio de Janeiro for the three nights preceding the game. However, much like Kelce did to come see her in Argentina, she might pull a marathon trip to make the game.

