deleted tweets
- SportsTravis Kelce Deletes Old Tweets After BacklashThe deleted tweets saw Kelce being fatphobic and homophobic amongst other things.ByBen Mock11.4K Views
- MusicKanye West Wipes His Twitter Account CleanIs he leaving the platform behind, or gearing up for a return?ByGabriel Bras Nevares6.1K Views
- BeefIggy Azalea Says T.I. "Needs Therapy" After His Remarks About Daughter's HymenIggy Azalea quickly deleted the tweets.ByAron A.17.8K Views
- MusicAriana Grande Blows Up After Cardi B Wins Grammy Award Over Mac MillerAriana Grande was not pleased at all that Mac Miller lost to Cardi B.ByAlex Zidel28.1K Views
- MusicTamar Braxton Gets Blasted For Now-Deleted R. Kelly TweetsShe says her comment was reactionary.ByZaynab157.5K Views
- EntertainmentIggy Azalea Claps Back At Career Critic: "Imagine Having To F*ck Wendy Williams"Iggy snapped.ByZaynab127.6K Views