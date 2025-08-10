Shedeur Sanders Addressed Cleveland Journalist, Tony Grossi, About Criticism Of The Quarterback’s Gameplay After Heavily Praised NFL Debut

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 458 Views
Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 8: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 8, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)
Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut received praise from LeBron James, Jamie Foxx, DaBaby, and his father, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders.

Cleveland Browns’ rookie Quarterback Shedeur Sanders may have been humble after his impressive NFL debut on Friday (August 8) but he had some words for a certain Cleveland, Ohio, journalist.

On Saturday (August 9), a clip surfaced on social media of the football star addressing journalist Tony Grossi. In the past, Grossi has criticized Shedeur’s football skills in the local press.

Sanders caught up with Grossi after the game to discuss his performance against the Carolina Panthers. Shedeur would proceed to ask Grossi why he doesn’t write anything positive about him.

”Tony, I be always hoping you got something positive to say about me,” Sanders tells the journalist in the tunnel after the Browns win over the Carolina Panthers. “You always say negative stuff about me. I didn’t do nothing to you. I’ve never seen you say anything positive about me.”

Grossi’s response could not be heard in the clip. Sanders would proceed to laugh with Grossi as they headed into the press conference. Shedeur’s football abilities and attitude have been under heavy scrutiny ahead of his NFL debut. In the media, he has handled the scrutiny with grace.

In his NFL debut, Sanders threw for over 100 yards and secured two touchdown completions. He showed great IQ and decision making on the field.

Shedeur Sanders' NFL Debut

Sanders was the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado Buffalo star would be selected in the 5th round after being predicted to be drafted in the second round. He is one of the year’s top NCAA quarterbacks entering the draft. Sanders joined the Browns as one the team’s five quarterbacks.

Shedeur Sanders remains fifth on the Browns’ Quarterback depth chart under veterans Joe Flaco, Deshaun Watson, Kirby Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillion Gabriel. Sanders has the highest-selling jersey at the moment with the rookie already reportedly securing $14 million in revenue.

It remains undetermined if Sanders will be the starting quarterback in next week’s pre-season game. Nike quickly began advertising Shedeur on their social media accounts following the preseason victory.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
