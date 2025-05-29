Deion & Shedeur Sanders Shut Down Rumor About Spending Signing Bonus On A $500K Rolls Royce

BY Cole Blake 452 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Colorado v UCF
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with Shedeur Sanders #2 prior to a game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Shedeur Sanders says he's focused on competing for a roster spot with the Cleveland Browns as the offseason kicks off.

Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion Sanders, shut down a rumor that he blew his signing bonus with the Cleveland Browns on a $500K Rolls Royce. When the X (formerly Twitter) account, "Dov Kleiman," shared a video of the alleged car, Sanders clapped back with a post of his own.

Kleiman had written: "Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders bought himself a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500K. Despite being drafted in the 5th round, Sanders had performed phenomenally thus far in Cleveland. A much-deserved gift to himself." In the quotes section, Sanders fired back: "Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase!" as noted by VladTV.

His father also wrote in a post responding to the video: "LIES!" Later on, Deion Jr. provided some context to the situation. He revealed he got the car as a sample. “Why would y’all think this was Shedeur’s? Who said anything about this being Shedeur’s? Nobody said that. Y’all just made your own story and ran with it,” he. said in a video titled Y’ALL GOTTA STOP LYING….. from his "Well Off Media" YouTube channel, as caught by The New York Post.

Read More: Colorado Fan Hits NFL With $100 Million Lawsuit Over Shedeur Sanders' Draft Collapse

Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in the NFL Draft, last month. It marked one of the most shocking draft falls of all time as most analysts predicted him as a lock for the first round, following his impressive performance with the Colorado Buffaloes in college.

On the Browns, he's competeing with fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, veteran Joe Flacco, as well as Kenny Pickett for a spot on the roster. Flacco recently clarified that he's not just on the team to mentor the young QBs either. "I tend to try to be honest, and I've said, 'I'm not a mentor. I play football.' And in a quarterback room, there's a lot of times — already, there's been already a ton of times — where there's learning experiences and I have a lot of experience, and I can talk on things, and hopefully they listen. But it's not necessarily my job to make sure they listen to me. Hey, hopefully you have a really good relationship with the guys that are in the room, and you naturally want to do that," he said at OTAs as caught by Yahoo Sports.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Believes Shedeur Sanders' Slide In The NFL Draft Has A Lot To Do With Deion Sanders

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.0K
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks Sports Colorado Fan Hits NFL With $100 Million Lawsuit Over Shedeur Sanders' Draft Collapse 1251
Florida A&amp;M v Jackson State Sports Stephen A Smith Believes Shedeur Sanders' Slide In The NFL Draft Has A Lot To Do With Deion Sanders 45.3K