Shedeur Sanders and his father, Deion Sanders, shut down a rumor that he blew his signing bonus with the Cleveland Browns on a $500K Rolls Royce. When the X (formerly Twitter) account, "Dov Kleiman," shared a video of the alleged car, Sanders clapped back with a post of his own.

Kleiman had written: "Browns star rookie QB Shedeur Sanders bought himself a custom Rolls-Royce worth over $500K. Despite being drafted in the 5th round, Sanders had performed phenomenally thus far in Cleveland. A much-deserved gift to himself." In the quotes section, Sanders fired back: "Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase!" as noted by VladTV.

His father also wrote in a post responding to the video: "LIES!" Later on, Deion Jr. provided some context to the situation. He revealed he got the car as a sample. “Why would y’all think this was Shedeur’s? Who said anything about this being Shedeur’s? Nobody said that. Y’all just made your own story and ran with it,” he. said in a video titled Y’ALL GOTTA STOP LYING….. from his "Well Off Media" YouTube channel, as caught by The New York Post.

The Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in the NFL Draft, last month. It marked one of the most shocking draft falls of all time as most analysts predicted him as a lock for the first round, following his impressive performance with the Colorado Buffaloes in college.