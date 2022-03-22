browns
- SportsDavid Njoku Says Accident That Gave Him Full-Face Burns Should Have Blinded HimNjoku thanked God for sparing his eyesight.By Ben Mock
- SportsDavid Njoku Shows Off Full-Face Burns From Accident At HomeNjoku has been leaning into a persona of resilience.By Ben Mock
- SportsMinkah Fitzpatrick Defends Nick Chubb HitFitzpatrick called Chubb's injury "unfortunate" and insisted he wasn't a "dirty player."By Ben Mock
- SportsKareem Hunt Re-Signs With The Browns After Nick Chubb InjuryHunt reportedly received a $4 million contract to rejoin the team.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeshaun Watson Reacts To His Slow StartDeshaun Watson and the Browns are still finding themselves.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson Apologizes To All The "Women That I Have Impacted"Deshaun Watson has publicly apologized to the many women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.By Cole Blake
- SportsKareem Hunt Requests Trade From Cleveland Browns: ReportKareem Hunt has reportedly asked to be traded from the Cleveland Browns, but the team has denied his request.By Cole Blake
- SportsDeshaun Watson Accuser Hit With Death ThreatsAshley Solis has been very honest about her experiences.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Finally Speaks Out As A Member Of The PanthersBaker Mayfield is ready to go.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrowns Release Statement Following Baker Mayfield TradeThe Browns made a huge trade involving their former number one pick.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrowns Agree To Trade Baker Mayfield To Panthers In Exchange For Draft Pick: ReportBaker Mayfield is being sent to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional draft pick.By Cole Blake
- SportsBaker Mayfield Is Done With The BrownsThe Browns have put themselves in a very bad spot.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson Situation Gets An Update From Browns Head CoachThe Browns have much to consider right now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson Allegedly Offered $100K To His AccusersThe allegation was made by Watson's latest accuser.By Alexander Cole
- FootballRobby Anderson Appears Upset After Hearing Baker Mayfield Might Become His QBRobby Anderson made it known he doesn't want Baker Mayfield coming to the Panthers.By Cole Blake
- SportsBaker Mayfield's Likeliest Landing Spot RevealedBaker Mayfield is still looking for a new home.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Rips The Browns For Disrespecting HimBaker Mayfield is not happy with what took place in Cleveland.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson Explains Why He Went To 40 Massage TherapistsDeshaun Watson had a lot to answer for today.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson Addresses Allegations During Browns Press ConferenceDeshaun Watson had his introductory press conference on Friday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBaker Mayfield Asking Price Takes Significant HitThe market for Mayfield has dwindled over recent days.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrowns Want This For Baker MayfieldBaker Mayfield remains up for grabs.By Alexander Cole