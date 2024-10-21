Deshaun Watson's Teammates Rip Fans For Celebrating His Gruesome Achilles Injury

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)
Deshaun Watson appeared to suffer a serious injury on Sunday.

Several of Deshaun Watson's teammates came to his defense after he suffered an apparent Achilles injury during the Cleveland Browns' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Amidst disappointing play on the field and after over 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct in recent years, fans cheered as he left the stadium on a cart.

“We don’t boo guys who are injured on the field, especially when the cart comes out,” Myles Garrett told reporters after the game. “We should be ashamed of ourselves as Browns and as fans to boo anyone and their downfall. (Watson’s) not perfect, he doesn’t need to be. None of us are expected to be perfect. Can’t judge him for what he does off the field or on the field, because I can’t throw stones from my glass house, but we need to do better. Do better on the football field and do better as fans for having some empathy for a man who’s doing the best he can and did the best he can up until this point. We have to be better.”

Deshaun Watson Leaves On A Cart After Achilles Injury

CLEVELAND. OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun. Watson #4 of the Cleveland. Browns leaves the field on a medical cart during the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati. Bengals at Huntington. Bank Field on October 20, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston also got emotional discussing the crowd's response. “I am very upset with the reaction to a man that has had the world against him for the past four years and he put his body and his life on the line for this city every single day,” Winston said. “Regardless of your perception, regardless of what you thought should happen with him, he committed every single day that I’ve been here to be the best that he can be for this team.” He went on to note his upbringing in Birmingham, Alabama, and dealing with overzealous fans.

Cleveland Browns Speak Out

Check out Garrett and Winston's responses to the fans' reactions below. The Browns traded a massive package of draft picks to acquire Watson and have since signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Be on the lookout for further updates on Deshaun Watson and the rest of the NFL on HotNewHipHop.

