Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns were always destined to have a rocky go of things. The circumstances surrounding his signing were dubious, to say the least. Following numerous sexual assault accusations, Watson was signed to a massive contract with the most guaranteed money ever.

Overall, it was a shocking deal, especially since Watson’s legal problems were still ongoing. Regardless, the Browns made their decision and lived with the consequences. Subsequently, Watson was hit with a massive 11-game suspension, and he was only able to return to action two weekends ago.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns yells after a play during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson Speaks

If you’ve been watching Watson as of late, you know that he has struggled a bit since returning to action. Of course, this was to be expected, however, some fans are certainly excited about his issues. He’s not liked right now, and other fanbases are looking for any reason to rejoice.

His record is currently 1-1, and he has two interceptions as well as just one touchdown. Furthermore, the one time he did win, it was all because of special teams and Brown’s defense. As one can imagine, Watson is aware of his issues, and recently spoke about his start with 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

“I’m not close,” Watson said when asked about achieving his potential. “I want to be better. I’m nowhere near where I want to be and this team is nowhere near where we want to be.”

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

This weekend, Watson and the Browns will face a huge challenge in the Baltimore Ravens. It won’t be easy, however, the team needs to get into a rhythm. While their playoff hopes are pretty well out of the question this year, they can still build some chemistry for 2023.

