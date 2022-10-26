Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of serving an 11-game suspension from the NFL. Of course, this suspension came after a lengthy investigation into the numerous accusations of sexual assault that were brought against him. Watson had been hit with over 20 lawsuits, and they all came from massage therapists in the Houston area who accused him of being sexually coercive during routine massages.

After denying these accusations for over a year, Watson decided to settle the vast majority of these lawsuits. Despite the settlements, Watson continued to proclaim innocence and has since dedicated his time to getting back in shape so he can help the Cleveland Browns win some football games.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Recently, however, Watson was hit with a brand-new accusation of sexual assault. In fact, the unnamed woman launched a lawsuit against Watson, claiming he coerced her into oral sex back in 2020. According to TMZ, however, Watson’s legal team has DMs that they believe prove the NFL star’s innocence, in this particular case.

For instance, in the tweet below from Camryn Justice, you can see a DM that reads “I have the best head in all of Houston” as well as “do you want to meet.” Watson’s lawyers are saying that some DMs were sent back in 2021, which would be a whole year after their alleged encounter.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson filed a motion for sanctions after the latest lawsuit against him—claiming this woman's allegations against him weren't given a "reasonable inquiry" by the law firm before filing suit, providing messages they suggest may show "a case of unrequited love." pic.twitter.com/31PUUUB0TG — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 26, 2022

In addition to these texts, Watson’s legal team is claiming that they actually interviewed this accuser one year ago. At the time, the woman allegedly told them “I wasn’t scared, I wasn’t intimidated. I didn’t do anything I didn’t want to do.”

With these text messages being given to the judge, Watson’s legal team is also looking to have sanctions placed on the accuser’s counsel. It is an interesting strategy that reveals how confident Watson and his lawyers feel about this upcoming case.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the football world.