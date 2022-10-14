Deshaun Watson has a history of being sued for sexual assault. Over the last two years, he has dealt with numerous lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted massage therapists throughout the Houston area. In these cases, Watson would allegedly expose himself during a massage and then try to coerce the therapist into sexual acts.

Watson has since settled many of those lawsuits, although now, he is facing another. One masseuse going by Jane Doe is suing Watson after he allegedly coerced her into oral sex, according to TMZ. It was a humiliating experience for the masseuse, and her attorney Anissah Nguyen offered a strongly-worded statement on the matter.

“My client’s experience with Deshaun Watson follows a series of disturbingly similar encounters reported by more than 20 women who have filed suit against the NFL superstar,” Nguyen said. “Like so many others, my client spent nearly two years struggling to cope with the shame and trauma from all that he has stolen from her and the daily pain that has become her reality.”

Watson is set to return to the Browns in just a few weeks, against the Houston Texans. With this latest lawsuit, it remains to be seen what will happen to the star quarterback.

