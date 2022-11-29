Deshaun Watson served an 11-game suspension to start the NFL season. Now, he is finally returning to the field against his former team, the Houston Texans. Of course, all eyes are going to be on this game, which is set to place at 1 PM EST on Sunday afternoon.

Although Watson has served his suspension, many still believe he does not deserve a chance to play. After all, he is accused of sexually assaulting up to 25 women. For many, there is no moral reason behind allowing him on the field. However, the NFL seems to disagree.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson Accusers To Attend Game

According to TMZ, 10 of Watson’s accusers, including their attorney Tony Buzbee, will attend Sunday’s game. Every one of them will be sitting in a suite at NRG Stadium, and it is meant to send a message. As Buzbee told TMZ, he wants to make sure that Watson is reminded of his accusers.

“You think you put us behind you, but we are still here,” Buzbee explained. Furthermore, all of his accusers were invited to the game, however, many decided not to attend. Either way, a message is being sent by the attorney and a substantial number of victims.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen how Watson is going to play in this game. He has been gone from football for a long time, and while he is extremely talented, that rust is going to show. Not to mention, he will be in a hostile environment, which is ultimately his own doing.

