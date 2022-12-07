Deshaun Watson has been an incredibly controversial figure as of late, and for very good reason. He was accused of sexually assaulting upwards of 30 massage therapists around Houston. Additionally, an investigation suggested that Watson saw over 60 masseuses in a two-year period.

Overall, this has been a very wild story that culminated in an 11-game suspension for the quarterback. On Sunday, Watson officially returned to the field against his former team, the Houston Texans. In the end, he came away with a huge 27-17 victory. However, Watson’s numbers from the game were pedestrian at best.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before the football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson Gets Support

Most people at the game on Sunday were there to boo and jeer at Watson. Fortunately for the QB, he had at least one person in his corner. That person is his girlfriend Jilly Anais, who has stuck with him throughout this entire ordeal. According to @theybf_daily on Instagram, Anais posted a whole plethora of photos from the game.

In the comments of the post below, many were critical of Anais and her undying support for the quarterback. For instance, one user wrote, “It’s actually creepy that she’s ok with his actions and we know y.” Another person said, “Wait he was doing all that with a girlfriend?!?!?” Needless to say, many are unimpressed with this predicament.

There is still a lot that is unknown about the Watson situation. No matter what, it is a very bad look for the QB, as well as his girlfriend. The NFL was also criticized for not suspending him for longer. Overall, having him on the field is a bit of a distraction, however, the NFL machine continues to turn, regardless.

