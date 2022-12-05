Deshaun Watson has gone through plenty of controversies over the last year and a half. Of course, Watson was accused of sexual assault by upwards of 30 women. These women mostly reside in the Houston area, and they were adamant that Watson was inappropriate with them.

Subsequently, Watson signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns. Eventually, he was suspended for a total of 11 games due to his off-the-field conduct. On Sunday, Watson made his highly-anticipated return to action against his former team.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signs a jersey after his team’s 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson Gets Booed

As you can probably imagine, the Houston Texans fans at NRG Stadium didn’t appreciate Watson’s presence. The way in which he left the team was fairly suspect, and his various lawsuits didn’t help matters. Overall, it was a rough return to the field as Watson got booed incessantly.

On top of all of this, Watson played poorly, despite a big win. Watson finished with 1 interception, no touchdowns, and only 54 percent of his passes completed. However, his defense and special teams came up big, which is why the Browns were ultimately able to put away the game.

Deshaun Watson’s first snap and the reception from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/ghJXNqPS8M — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 4, 2022

Moving forward, Watson will certainly continue to be a controversial figure in the league. In the minds of many, Watson should have been suspended for the entire season. Initially, he was only going to get six games, although the NFL appealed. Either way, his presence on the field hasn’t exactly been the best look for the NFL.

With the Browns at 5-7, it is unlikely that we are going to see Watson and his new team in the playoffs. However, there is a good chance that he is able to get things back on track next season. The Browns have some key pieces, and there is a sense that Watson is still an elite top-level talent.

