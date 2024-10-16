Jay-Z’s NFL Partnership Will Continue Despite Super Bowl 2025 Backlash

Despite all of the controversy currently surrounding Jay-Z and the Super Bowl, the Roc Nation owner will continue to produce the Halftime Show, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Bloomberg reports that Goodell discussed the partnership during the NFL annual owners meeting, which was hosted in Atlanta earlier this week.
Reportedly, he described his relationship with Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and its Chief Executive Officer Desiree Perez as "mutually positive." He added that everyone involved is content. “I’m not sure either one of us really spend much time talking about contracts,” Goodell also explained. “Jay is happy. Desiree Perez is happy. I’m happy, so we’re all good.”
Read More: Jason Lee Shares Defiant Response To JAY-Z And Beyonce After They Allegedly Reached Out To Him About Diddy
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Calls Jay-Z Relationship "Mutually Positive"
The terms of the new contract are unknown at the time of writing. Their previous five-year deal that was signed in 2019, however, was reportedly worth $25 million. It's resulted in a dramatic increase in viewership, with historic performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige in 2022 and Rihanna the following year. Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show was one of the most-watched in history, with a staggering 118.7 million viewers.
Next year, Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to take the stage, which sparked serious backlash after it was announced last month. Many argue that the opportunity should have gone to Lil Wayne, as the show will take place in his hometown. Lil Wayne even issued a response to the apparent snub, revealing that it "hurt a lot." What do you think of Jay-Z and the NFL extending their partnership despite the ongoing debate about the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.
Read More: Jay-Z & Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance Passes Global UN Resolution For People Leaving Prison