Jay-Z & Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance Passes Global UN Resolution For People Leaving Prison

BYGabriel Bras Nevares209 Views
JAY Z Hosts The Premiere Of NBA 2K13 With Cover Athletes And NBA Superstars Kevin Durant And Derrick Rose - Inside
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: (L-R) Meek Mill and Jay-Z attend the Premiere Of NBA 2K13 With Cover Athletes And NBA Superstars at 40 / 40 Club on September 26, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage for 2K Sports/Getty Images)
The REFORM Alliance is still putting in work.

Jay-Z and Meek Mill launched the REFORM Alliance back in 2019, and since then, it's continued to advocate for prison reform and more protection for the human rights of those in the criminal justice system. The alliance's latest achievement was passing a global resolution with the United Nations to further ensure protected rights for people leaving prison, on probation, or on parole. According to a press release, REFORM worked with Costa Rica and 120 different organizations from 49 countries, and participants unanimously adopted the UN resolution advocating for the human rights of folks returning to society after jail time.

As far as what the United Nations resolution contains, it outlines concrete ideas for governments to ensure the safety and inclusion of communities everywhere. These particularly focus on re-entry support, combating the stigma of incarceration, and advocating for economic inclusion. Not only that, but this REFORM resolution has been in the works for over two years. It began publicly with a statement from 74 countries to the Human Rights Council last year. A study on effective practices followed this year, and subsequent negotiations assured its adoption.

Jay-Z & Meek Mill At REFORM Alliance Launch

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter (L) and Meek Mill attend the launch of The Reform Alliance at John Jay College on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Reform Alliance)

"Too often, people coming out of prison or on supervision are treated as outcasts–their potential overlooked and their humanity ignored," Kim Kardashian expressed concerning the Alliance's statement. "This resolution, sponsored by Costa Rica and a diverse group of countries around the world, is a powerful declaration that no one is disposable and every person deserves human rights and a second chance. I’m proud to support REFORM Alliance and the coalition of advocates as they lead this global effort to ensure governments worldwide enact real change that lifts up those working to rebuild their lives."

Given all the wild allegations around Jay-Z and Meek Mill these days, hearing this REFORM Alliance news is very heartening. Sometimes, the typical social media antics obfuscate the beneficial work that artists and celebrities put in behind the scenes. In the case of two rappers as massive as Hov and Meek, this is less of an issue, but nonetheless one that many overlook. Furthermore, we hope we hear more of these stories and achievements moving forward.

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...