Jay-Z & Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance Passes Global UN Resolution For People Leaving Prison

The REFORM Alliance is still putting in work.

Jay-Z and Meek Mill launched the REFORM Alliance back in 2019, and since then, it's continued to advocate for prison reform and more protection for the human rights of those in the criminal justice system. The alliance's latest achievement was passing a global resolution with the United Nations to further ensure protected rights for people leaving prison, on probation, or on parole. According to a press release, REFORM worked with Costa Rica and 120 different organizations from 49 countries, and participants unanimously adopted the UN resolution advocating for the human rights of folks returning to society after jail time.

As far as what the United Nations resolution contains, it outlines concrete ideas for governments to ensure the safety and inclusion of communities everywhere. These particularly focus on re-entry support, combating the stigma of incarceration, and advocating for economic inclusion. Not only that, but this REFORM resolution has been in the works for over two years. It began publicly with a statement from 74 countries to the Human Rights Council last year. A study on effective practices followed this year, and subsequent negotiations assured its adoption.

Jay-Z & Meek Mill At REFORM Alliance Launch

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter (L) and Meek Mill attend the launch of The Reform Alliance at John Jay College on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Reform Alliance)

"Too often, people coming out of prison or on supervision are treated as outcasts–their potential overlooked and their humanity ignored," Kim Kardashian expressed concerning the Alliance's statement. "This resolution, sponsored by Costa Rica and a diverse group of countries around the world, is a powerful declaration that no one is disposable and every person deserves human rights and a second chance. I’m proud to support REFORM Alliance and the coalition of advocates as they lead this global effort to ensure governments worldwide enact real change that lifts up those working to rebuild their lives."