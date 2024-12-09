Charlamagne Tha God Explains Why Allegations Against Jay-Z Are "Complete Foolishness"

Charlamagne Tha God has weighed in on the lawsuit.

Charlamagne Tha God responded to the lawsuit filed against Jay-Z and Diddy during Monday morning's episode of The Breakfast Club, arguing that the alleged victim is likely looking for a paycheck. The woman, identified as "Jane Doe," accused the two music industry veterans of allegedly raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old.

"What you hear is this, right? You hear the initial accusation but you don't ever see when the case gets dropped," Charlamagne said. "You don't see when the case actually gets dismissed. I'm telling you, all of this stuff is a grift. It's complete foolishness. They do this all the time. They'll have the lawyer reach out to your team and they'll tell your team, 'We're gonna do a press conference. We're gonna have interviews if you don't settle with us.' Most people settle. You'd be surprised how many people do settle."

Jay-Z Attends Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: American Rapper Jay-Z reacts before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jay ended up responding to the lawsuit and attorney Tony Buzbee quickly on social media, claiming to not be afraid of litigation. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” his statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” He concluded: “Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks On Lawsuit Against Jay-Z