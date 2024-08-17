Jay-Z Will Reopen His Legendary 40/40 Club In New York City With A Twist

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1200 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club Opens Reimagined Lounge Experience With Fanatics Sportsbook At Fanatics Fest NYC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Desiree Perez, Juan 'OG' Perez and JAY-Z enjoying JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Jay-Z has reportedly been very involved in efforts to reopen the 40/40 club, hoping to bring the brand back to the forefront.

Jay-Z temporarily recreated his iconic 40/40 Club for Michael Rubin's Fanatics Fest NYC this weekend (August 16-18) at the Jacob Javits Center, but it looks like that's not all he will do to revitalize the sports club chain. Moreover, an Us Weekly report claims that he will reopen the legendary venue in the Big Apple very soon. For those unaware, the original 40/40 Club in Manhattan closed in August of last year after a 20-year run. Hov once had five locations nationwide, but after their closure, the only active 40/40 brand locations at press time are an Atlanta airport bar and a Barclays Center restaurant in Brooklyn.

"It’s always been the plan to open a new spot,” 40/40 Club's vice president of operations, Sheldon Robinson, told the publication. “Finding the right location that makes sense to the brand is key, and that takes some time. We’ve narrowed it down to our last few choices and now we’re in the negotiation phase. Hopefully by the end of this year we’ll have a lease signed and we can break ground. The idea is that we’ll have a club in 2025." Robinson also pointed to Jay-Z's strong involvement in this process, adding that Hov "definitely wants to keep it as part of his legacy."

Read More: Drake And Jay-Z Squashed Their Beef With Help From Elliott Wilson

Jay-Z & Swizz Beatz At 40/40 Club's 18th Anniversary

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Jay-Z (L) and Swizz Beatz attend Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

In other Jay-Z news, Oscar De La Hoya recently re-told the story of when the New York lyricist lost a six-figure bet to him. "So we’re promoting Canelo at the time, Golden Boy, and [Jay-Z’s] promoting Cotto," the boxing legend told Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. "So I said, 'You know what? Why don’t place a bet here of $250,000? But it goes to charity.' So Canelo wins, my charity wins the two-fifths, and sure enough he paid it on the spot. I think the next day, the check was in the bank. Jay-Z loves boxing, he knows his boxing. But he’s a guy who pays his bets."

Meanwhile, another big storyline in Jay-Z's world these days concerns what will happen to Dame Dash's Reasonable Doubt shares. Dame is pretty peeved about Jay eventually getting those shares back in a couple of years. Things could change, but when it comes to cash, Hov is about his business. We'll see if these new assets include a brand new 40/40 Club in the future.

Read More: Jay-Z Scores Revenge As Cop Takes Plea Deal In Champagne Theft Case

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...