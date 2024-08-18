Jay-Z & Beyonce Go For A Night Out In New York City After 40/40 Club Recreation

The power couple hit up the New York City nightlife after Fanatics Fest on Friday, fitting Jay-Z's recent announcement that he'll relaunch 40/40.

Jay-Z and Beyonce chose to hit up the New York City nightlife scene after Fanatics Fest on Friday (August 16). Moreover, this is a pretty fitting outing for them, considering that the former announced the relaunch of his iconic 40/40 Club sometime in 2025, if all goes according to plan. Hov also recreated the sports bar at Fanatics Fest over the weekend. As such, it's no wonder the power couple wants to see what else is up in the Big Apple for a night out. Apparently, Travis Scott was also at ZZ's Club along with Bey and Jay, and left the Hudson Yards members club a little before they did.

As far as their style, Jay-Z and Beyoncé donned a black 40/40 Club sweatshirt and a rose fringe overcoat respectively. You can see pictures of their outing by clicking the "Via" link below. Elsewhere, though, other recent conversations around their relationship are a bit more salacious. For example, Kanye West expressed in a recently resurfaced Candace Owens interview from some years ago that the Houston superstar should let the East Coast lyricist cheat.

Jay-Z & Beyoncé At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Jay-Z and Beyoncé arrive at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Beyond that ridiculousness, though, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are ignoring it all and just focusing on their billions and on having some good times. They recently shared some lavish and seemingly solo vacation pics from earlier in the year, as if their public outings' luxury wasn't enough for fans. Jokes aside, it's always heartening to see some famous celebrity couples enjoy some time to themselves, as exclusive or expensive as that time may be. After all, we can get too caught up in their exploits and escapades in the public eye and not in what they share with the rest of us.