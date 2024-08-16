Oscar De La Hoya Reveals That Jay-Z Lost A Risky Six-Figure Bet To Him

The boxing legend characterized Jay-Z as "a man who pays his bets." Fortunately, there's no love lost here, as it all went to charity.

Jay-Z is a big sports fan, as evidenced these days by his infamous connection to the NFL and his role in their Super Bowl halftime shows. But the connection stretches much further back, and it's not completely dominated by wins for the East Coast legend. Moreover, Oscar De La Hoya recently told Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay program that Hov lost a six-figure bet to him almost a decade ago, and paid it honorably. The boxing legend was promoting Canelo Alvarez in his November 2015 fight against Miguel Cotto, who benefitted from the Roc Nation boss' financial backing... But not in the match.

"So we’re promoting Canelo at the time, Golden Boy, and [Jay-Z’s] promoting Cotto," Oscar De La Hoya recalled. "So I said, 'You know what? Why don’t place a bet here of $250,000? But it goes to charity.' So Canelo wins, my charity wins the two-fifths, and sure enough he paid it on the spot. I think the next day, the check was in the bank. Jay-Z loves boxing, he knows his boxing. But he’s a guy who pays his bets."

However, there's a bit of a conflicting report on the nature of this bet, as TMZ alleged back in 2015 that Jay-Z actually lost a $100,000 bet, not one for a quarter of a million. "Thanks to Jay-Z, thousands of patients at White Memorial Medical Center will also be winners," Oscar De La Hoya remarked at the time. "I don’t imagine [he’s] excited about losing $100,000, but he can take some comfort in knowing that it’s going to a good cause." As far as his recent exploits in the boxing world, Oscar is looking forward to a healthy Mike Tyson performance against Jake Paul.