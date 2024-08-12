Drake And Jay-Z Squashed Their Beef With Help From Elliott Wilson

Elliott to the rescue.

Drake and Jay-Z had a close relationship early in the former's career. The duo made two songs together, "Off That" and "Light Up" for The Blueprint 3 and Thank Me Later, respectively. Soon after, the two engaged in a friendly competition when Drake rapped about feeling that the throne was for the taking on "I'm On One," a not-so-subtle reference to the Kanye West and Jay-Z collaborative album, Watch The Throne. In a Rolling Stone interview, Drake criticized Hov for the repeated art references. Jay-Z shot back on his freestyle over Soulja Boy's "We Made It," referring to Drake as "Miss Drizzy" and calling out rappers for never living their raps. The two patched the rift soon after.

In a new episode of The Bigger Picture podcast, Elliott Wilson explained how he helped get the two to squash their beef. "I got them back together, I got them to talk," Wilson said. "Around the time when Drake was doing the tour with Lil Wayne and they had a show in Queens, Drake came backstage and hugged me and was like, 'I spoke to Hov. We’re figuring it out.' He was excited that they had finally talked," he added.

How Elliott Wilson Helped Drake And Jay-Z Squash Their Beef

After the pair reconciled, Drake and Jay-Z collaborated again on "Talk Up," a track from Drake's 2018 album Scorpion. That is their most recent song together, though it does not seem that they have any leftover beef with each other.