Elliott Wilson Is Avoiding Drake And Toronto After Rick Ross Incident

Elias Andrews
2022 Revolt Summit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Journalist Elliott Wilson speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The journalist doesn't want any problems.

Elliott Wilson used to have a solid relationship with Drake. He interview the rapper for his CRWN series in 2013, and again for Rap Radar in 2019. The latter is the most comprehensive interview the 6 God has had to date, in fact. Unfortunately, things have soured between the journalist and the hitmaker. Wilson's very public critiques of Drake during the Kendrick Lamar battle have landed him on Drake's no-fly list. In other words, Wilson is not welcome in Drake's hometown of Toronto anytime soon. The journalist talked about this awkward situation during a recent appearance on BagFuel.

Elliott Wilson believes the Toronto ban is fair. "This is his country," the journalist posited. "It should be respected, right." He also reflected on the monopoly that Drake has with regards to Canadian hip-hop. It's something Wilson noticed as soon as the rapper became successful. "I remember the first OVO fest," the journalist recalled. "When he brought [JAY-Z] and Eminem out, it's like you gotta go to his country, with your passport and sh*t." Wilson knew that the experience signified a major change in hip-hop, and acted accordingly. "This is big," he admitted. "So yes, if I'm not cool with him... I don't feel comfortable going to Toronto."

Elliott Wilson Still Has Respect For Drake As An Artist

Elliott Wilson clarified that he didn't fear for his safety, but wanted to respect Drake's territory. He went on to admit that obsessive fans can sometimes be more dangerous than the artists and their entourages. "It could be fans nowadays," he posited. "They thirsty and crazy. This Trumpian type era of n**gas. I don't want that cornball sh*t." This is not the first time Elliott Wilson has discussed his falling out with Drizzy. He revealed that the rapper unfollowed him on social media after he criticized the song "The Heart Part 6."

Elliott Wilson also talked about his so-called "Toronto ban" during an appearance on the Bigger Picture podcast. He admitted that he was disappointed to see his relationship with the Toronto rapper go by the wayside. "I got my emotions about it," he admitted. "But look it’s hard… That’s my guy, I respect him. You develop these connections with them, and then you have to manage these relationships and it's ups and downs with that." Hopefully the two men will be able to squash their differences down the line.

