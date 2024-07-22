Elliott Wilson Thinks Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Beef Will Last Forever

Elliott Wilson doesn't see how the two could put their differences to rest.

Elliott Wilson can't see an end in sight to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's ongoing feud. Speaking on the beef during a recent video circulating on social media, Wilson explained that the two have been disliking each other behind the scenes for over a decade.

"It's never over, this Drake Kendrick sh*t is never over… these n****s took over a decade to finally get at it when there was already tension the whole time," he said. "You think its gonna go away in a couple months? This sh*t is forever." He added that, for Drake, it's not as simple as admitting he lost and moving on. "The problem is that Drake and his people are legitimately stunned and mad that they lost, and they can't accept it," he explained.

Kendrick Lamar Films "Not Like Us" Music Video In L.A.

Compton, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar prepares to perform during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Compton Courthouse on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Compton, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been having mixed responses to Wilson's take. "It’s over. We’re over it. Elliott just wants and needs the content," one user argued. Another countered: "It's true though, drake and his fans mad they lost, they didn't see that coming.. it's never going back to be normal between Kendrick and Drake." Check out Wilson's full comments on the feud below.

Elliott Wilson Speaks On Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Despite Wilson's lack of optimism that the two rappers will make amends, N.O.R.E. recently theorized that they'll eventually team up for one of the greatest hip-hop songs in history. "I predict Kendrick and drake squash it and eventually make 1 of the greatest hiphop records of all time !!!" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).