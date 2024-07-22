Punch TDE Hilariously Responds To A Supposed Drake Fan's Claims That His Label Is Full Of "Thugs"

Punch has jokes for Drake's defenders.

Regardless of how so many people feel that Kendrick Lamar is the winner of the Drake battle, there are still going to be others that disagree. The amount of time that has passed since its end also has no effect on it whatsoever neither. One supposed fan of The Boy who goes by aubreysattorney on Twitter (X) sounds like someone who will defend him to the death. Well, that is certainly true because this Drake supporter is making assertions that the entire TDE label is full of "thugs". In the tweet below, they list of numerous events/subplots from the beef and how the imprint has "threaten[ed]" foes of Kendrick in some way.

Punch TDE Spells Out What "THUG" Means To Drake Stan

The Twitter user has since sparked a heated debate with these claims amongst the community with some calling him a "racial agitator", for example. This semi-viral message popped up on the TDE CEO's (Punch) feed, and it led him to respond in the perfect way. Punch decided to clarify for the viewers what this Drake fan means by "thug", and it apparently is an acronym. It stands for "Truly Humble United Gathering Souls", which is such a hilarious polar opposite. Overall, all Punch could do was laugh it off.