ScHoolboy Q Allegedly Warned J Cole To Stop Beefing Further With Kendrick Lamar Before The Apology

When J Cole gracefully removed himself from the Kendrick Lamar and Drake war, people online and in the hip-hop sphere were tearing him down. So many were disappointed that the "7 Minute Drill" rapper would bow out from the competition, especially given his pen. However, since he dropped the diss that was, frankly, half-hearted, the battlefield has become extremely bloody. He even admitted that himself, and since most fans knew that Cole was always more of a lover and not a fighter, the narrative has switched. Now, spectators have become more understanding and giving him grace online.

However, a new and interesting angle has been making the rounds on the web that someone in the know actually influenced Cole to remove himself from the beef. According to articles from Bossip and AllHipHop, TDE teammate ScHoolboy Q was supposedly the one who helped convince him. A writer witnessed the BLUE LIPS and Might Delete Later MCs chatting at Dreamville Fest. Unfortunately, she was not able to make out what exactly was said, but sources informed her that some sort of warning was passed from Q to Cole.

If This Is True, ScHoolboy Q Did J Cole A Favor

The severity of the warning was not specified, though. "I’m not specifying what kind of warning — whether it was a bullying move, a Deebo-like maneuver or just a friendly heads-up. I don’t think it matters at this point. But based on what Punch (TDE president) said, I think they gave him what he needed to hear to bow out of the battle with as much grace as possible," the writer said. Now, J Cole or ScHoolboy Q willing to speak about this conversation will certainly be something to monitor going forward.

