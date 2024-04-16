Dame Dash Admits He's "Disappointed" In J Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Dame Dash says he's disappointed in J Cole for apologizing to Kendrick Lamar for his "7 Minute Drill" diss track. He discussed the short-lived feud during an appearance on America Nu Network, explaining that he means no disrespect with his take. However, he feels the feud was tame and couldn't believe Cole didn't feel up for it.

“As a fan, I’m disappointed," he said. "[…] No disrespect to J. Cole but as a fan, it seemed like he threw up the white flag. I think he was smart on a business level to capitalize and put an album out with the retaliation [‘7 Minute Drill’] and that sh*t did well from [what] I saw. So for business, it was smart to put it out."

J Cole Performs At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: J. Cole performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Dame continued: “Personally, I wouldn’t have gave seven minutes — pause. I didn’t even hear the whole sh*t. I thought Kendrick assassinated them n****s with the lyrics and the beat was vicious. It seemed like it bugged him so much he that gave him seven minutes but it wasn’t a vicious seven minutes. I don’t want to hear The Simpsons and all that in rap […] Him apologizing was him saying, ‘You won, you the best. I can’t f*ck with you.’ I’m not mad at him. It’s great he can take the high road but what high road? They were f*cking battling. Nothing was said that was too disrespectful. I didn’t hear nothing about kids, n****s ain’t talking about wives so it wasn’t a beef. A beef is when n****s gonna kill each other.” Check out his full take below.

Dame Dash Speaks On J Cole & Kendrick Lamar Feud

While J Cole bowed out of the feud, Drake fired back with the track, "Push Ups," last week. Fans are still waiting for Lamar to address that diss. For now, Rick Ross is the only artist Drake named to respond with their own song. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dame Dash and the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud on HotNewHipHop.

