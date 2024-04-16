Childish Gambino Shuts Down Kid Cudi Feud: "Life's Too Short"

Rap beef isn't for everybody. It seems like every big name in the game is currently beefing, but Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) has no interest in participating. The rapper recently got on Instagram Live to promote his upcoming albums, and he made it clear that he doesn't have any ill will towards Kid Cudi, despite rumors that the two of them are feuding. As far as Gambino is concerned, "life's too short" to focus on dissing others.

Gambino was fielding questions toward the end of his IG Live, when a fan asked for his feelings on Cudi. The rapper took a beat before stating that he would prefer to sit down with Kid Cudi in person and hash things out then resort to making vague threats on wax. "Kid Cudi, if you got a problem, like, I'm not here for the beef," Gambino explained. "Just like, talk to me. … 'Cause it's like we don't have to agree on everything but we also don't have to be like, 'When I see you, we have to wanna kill each other'."

Childish Gambino Prefers To Talk To Cudi

The alleged tension between Gambino and Cudi started in February 2024. A fan reached out to Cudi on Twitter and said they would love to see him and Gambino collaborate. "You and Gambino gotta work on something," the fan wrote. "Whether it's TV, movies, or music we'd love to see/hear it." Evidently, Cudi was not interested. "I'm cool," he responded. Gambino did not address the frigid exchange at the time, but his level-headed approach on Instagram Live suggests there won't be any need to mention it in the future.

Childish Gambino tensions have been in the air for a lot of rappers recently. Tyler, The Creator talked about the "Redbone" rapper during his recent Coachella set, and admitted that he used to despise him. He told the crowd that he was not a fan until he heard Gambino's 2013 song "Urn," but has loved his music ever since. "It was so undeniable, I was at conflict with myself," Tyler admitted. "And now, the tables have turned and this n***a barely returns my calls." The two artists are now on good terms, however, so there's hope for a similar peace between Gambino and Cudi.

