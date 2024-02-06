Childish Gambino Says Kanye West Is Still His GOAT Rapper

Opinions are still very much divided about Kanye West. Fans and fellow celebrities alike have had trouble interpreting his immense musical legacy in the face of his controversial antisemitic comments. In fact, that exact subject was at the core of a recent TMZ documentary called Unhinged But Unstoppable. The trailer for the doc asks fellow celebrities and rappers why West is seemingly incapable of being canceled.

His complicated legacy hasn't stopped those advocating for the quality of his music though. That included Childish Gambino, who brought West up during a recent Complex interview. When asked about who his GOAT rapper is he didn't hesitate to say West. Despite acknowledging the controversy he claims that almost none of the rappers who are around today would be where they are without West. It was a surprisingly uncontroversial statement with fans in the comments agreeing that at the very least, you have to give West credit for how influential he's been.

Read More: Childish Gambino And Kaytranada Have A New Song On The Way

Childish Gambino Talks Kanye West's Influence

Kanye West is allegedly just days away from adding the newest piece to his legacy. He's been teasing a collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign for months now. The project is called Vultures and it's passed numerous release dates already. Recently, West announced that the project was being released in three different volumes with one releasing each of the next three months. Fans are expecting the first of those volumes to drop later this week.

For those that wanna get a first taste of the album before it drops, West recently announced something interesting. Before the album is due to be released he will be hosting a listening party for it in Chicago. The event will take place on Thursday and fans online are hoping for the announcement of a livestream similar to some of the DONDA listening parties. What do you think of Childish Gambino calling Kanye West his goat rapper? Do you agree that most rappers around today wouldn't exist without Kanye? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Childish Gambino's New Album Arrives "Soon"

[Via]