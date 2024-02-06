Consequence Shares Kanye West Texts About Turning Down TMZ Documentary

Earlier this week, TMZ released a new documentary to the world called Kanye West: Unhinged But Unstoppable. The documentary sought to dig into the rapper's antisemitic comments over the past two years that led to numerous brands completely cutting ties with him. But they also want to investigate why he's maintained a surprising amount of respect and admiration from many fellow celebrities in the wake of those outbursts. While many fans are still watching and processing the documentary, Consequence revealed that he was asked to be included in it and declined.

In a new tweet, Consequence announced that TMZ wanted to talk to him for the doc. He turned them down and explained why he made that choice. "Loyalty over Royalties I was approached by. @TMZ to be featured in their special “Kanye West: Unhinged but Unstoppable.” I myself have had great interactions with Harvey and Charles but anyone who really knows YE would know that he would feel leveraged and exploited by this move even if you’re speaking on him in a positive light. That being said, even with what has recently transpired, I opted to pass… All Money ain’t G.O.O.D. Money QUEENS GET THE MONEY" his tweet reads. He also shared a screenshot of texts with Kanye West about the documentary. Check out the texts below.

Consequence Declining Kanye West Documentary

In the text included Consequence informs Kanye of what's going on. "TMZ had hit me up about a doc they're doing on you and asked me to participate. I told them I pass because I'm sure this isn't something you'd want out without authorization, especially after Netflix," his text said. Kanye's response simply said, "That's love."

West's new album Vultures is right around the corner and he's hosting a listening party in Chicago later this week. What do you think of Consequence turning down the opportunity to appear in TMZ's Kanye West documentary? Do you think he should have appeared? Let us know in the comment section below.

