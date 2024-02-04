Kanye West Can't Be Canceled, According To The Game, Angela Yee & Bill Maher

Kanye West's public controversies and points of "cancelation" could be an entire multi-season television show. Moreover, he has too much content and work associated with him to sum anything up concisely, but it's fair to say that this is a very pressing question of public interest thanks to his recent antisemitism and album teases. TMZ is actually releasing a documentary, airing on FOX on Monday, February 5, on this aspect of Ye. Of course, he doesn't exactly like the outlet, but they nonetheless reached out to other celebs to get their take on whether he's "cancelable," despite his probable issues with that. At the end of the day, it's just more attention, so maybe it's no big deal for the Chicago provocateur.

First up is Kanye West's "Eazy" collaborator The Game, who told TMZ that he can't be canceled. Furthermore, he reasoned that Kanye's mentality is what prevents this scrutiny from ruining his career and preventing its progression. The California rapper argued that he's not afraid of "cancel culture," and that said fearlessness protects pretty much whatever sewage he spouts. While that's a scary thought, it's more of an ever-frightening reality given just how water folks let under the bridge.

Angela Yee, The Game & Bill Maher Argue For Kanye West's Shield From Cancelation: Watch

Next, Bill Maher thinks that Kanye West is simply a lucky man who dodges the Grim Reaper of public opinion at every turn. The commentator and TV personality pointed out how many other entertainers faced much worse consequences for way less bigoted and combative incidents. Meanwhile, folks are still very excited for his (presumably) upcoming album series, Vultures. Others, Maher argues, lost their careers entirely for undue reasons when compared to the 46-year-old's limitless free passes.

Finally in this segment, Angela Yee's belief is that he has so many line-crossing moments that they lost meaning. Only a verifiable and heavy crime, the radio host thinks, would truly stop the Yeezy mogul in his track. Not even his public and toxic fallout with his equally famous ex-wife could turn the whole industry against him. Whether that's warranted or not is for you to have an opinion on. For more news on Kanye West and the latest news on these figures, keep checking in with HNHH.

