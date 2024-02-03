Kanye West & Kim Kardashian's Co-Parenting Dynamic Dissected By Professionals

It's no secret that Kanye West's antics have put him at odds with Kim Kardashian in the past. Navigating the fallout of the Chicago MC's antisemitic and otherwise unsavory remarks certainly hasn't been easy for Kim, as seen in her family's reality series The Kardashians. The former couple shares four children together regardless, and have been forced to find some way to make things work.

In a new installment of TMZ Investigates, which airs on February 5, experts share their thoughts on KimYe's co-parenting dynamic. One of them, a Professor of Psychology at the University of Michigan Dr. Kevin Cokley, suggests that Kim should make it clear to the kids that they can love their father without agreeing with everything he says. He thinks that having a conversation with them to explain that some of Ye's comments are unacceptable is crucial.

Expert Claims Kim Should Have A Talk With Her Kids

Another expert to weigh in, psychiatrist Dr. Kyle Smith, argues that Kim simply can't protect her children from everything, despite her inevitable desire to do so. He also notes that since Ye's their father, unless he's doing something unimaginable like locking them up in a "bunker," there's not much she can do to keep him away from the children. Smith claims that when having kids with someone like Ye, chaos unfortunately just comes with the territory.

On the bright side, Kim and Kanye at least appear to be on speaking terms these days, though from what the public's seen their interactions have been less than warm. They were just spotted attending their son's basketball game together last week, and even exchanged a few words, despite sitting several seats apart. They also recently took their daughter North to Nobu with her friends, possibly to discuss her feature on her father's upcoming album Vultures. What do you think of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's parenting skills? What about the experts' takes on their co-parenting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

