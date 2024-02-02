Kim Kardashian Shows Off Daughter Chicago's Bratz-Themed Birthday Bash

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian stays booked and busy. On top of filming her family's reality show The Kardashians, the personality runs various businesses, attends countless events, and always serves looks. She's even a mother of four children with her ex-husband Kanye West. Undoubtedly, that also takes up a fair bit of her time.

The SKIMS founder never fails to come through for her little ones, however. Recently, she showed off one of the children's extravagant birthday parties on Twitter. Her daughter Chicago turned six earlier this week, and decided on a Bratz-themed party. In new photos, Kim and her kids are seen enjoying the balloon-covered bash, all appearing to have had a blast. “Chi Chi’s 6th Bratz birthday party,” she captioned the fun photos alongside a simple heart emoji.

Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos From Chicago's Birthday Celebration

Kim rocked a simple black jacket and a bright yellow pair of Balenciaga Pantashoes. Chicago and North West opted for fuzzy pink fits, which aligned well with the party's playful theme. It's unclear if Ye was in town for the festivities, though he has been working alongside North in recent weeks on her appearance on his upcoming album, Vultures. He also recently stopped by Saint's basketball game, which Kim and Chicago attended too, though the co-parents' interaction was less than friendly. The former couple was spotted sitting a couple of seats away from one another, while their six-year-old took turns chatting with each of her parents.

Kim and Kanye were photographed exchanging a few brief words with one another, though there wasn't a smile in sight. Fortunately, only a few days later they were seen grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu in Malibu with North and some of her friends, though it remains unclear what kind of terms they're on these days. What do you think of Chicago West's bright pink Bratz-themed sixth birthday party? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

