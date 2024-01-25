Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash Over Balenciaga Partnership Announcement

Kim Kardashian as once again set social media ablaze with her latest Instagram post. This time, she showcased her jaw-dropping collection of Balenciaga bags. The reality TV star and Skims founder left fans in awe as she flaunted her luxurious closet, filled to the brim with over 100 purses from the iconic luxury fashion house. In the midst of recent backlash surrounding her new role as Balenciaga's ambassador, Kim didn't shy away from proudly displaying her enviable collection. The controversy surrounding her partnership with the brand seemed to take a back seat as the socialite gave her followers an exclusive peek into her world of high-end fashion.

The Instagram post, shared on a Tuesday, featured a series of photos capturing Kim striking poses amid the sea of designer bags. The carefully arranged shelves showcased the vast array of Balenciaga purses, each one more exquisite than the last. "For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments,” she said in a statement. Kim's closet, a fashionista's dream, became the focal point of envy for fans and critics alike. In a behind-the-scenes clip, Kardashian engaged in a playful moment with the camera crew, attempting to estimate the total number of bags in her possession. "My guess will be 130," she confidently declared before embarking on the meticulous counting process.

Read More: Kanye West’s Balmain Jacket Appears In Kim Kardashian Holiday Pics, He Takes Kids To Lakers

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Collection

The clip added a touch of humor to the luxurious showcase, revealing the reality behind maintaining such an extensive collection. Despite the glamour and extravagance, Kim Kardashian has not been immune to criticism over her association with Balenciaga. Some critics argue that her role as an ambassador for a high-end fashion brand is out of touch with the current social and economic climate. However, Kim's Instagram post suggests that she remains unapologetically committed to her love for luxury fashion. This bold move by Balenciaga to enlist Kim Kardashian as their ambassador has undoubtedly sparked conversations.

Moreover, the mom of four was slammed by fans for accepting the role with Balenciaga. This came after the fashion house featured young children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM gear for their November 2022 ad campaign. “The same brand that sexualized children, we just supposed to forget about that?” one person tweeted Monday. “Never forget what they did, why are children being photographed while bdsm gear is strung along the floor?” another wrote. “Kim will support anything and do anything for money. Even a brand ambassador for pedophilia,” a third added. At the time of Balenciaga’s 2022 scandal, Kardashian condemned the “disturbing” campaign and said that she was “shaken.” What are your thoughts? Let us know on HNHH!

Read More: Khloe Kardashian Says Kim Kardashian Is More Confident After Kanye West Divorce