Kim Kardashian has issued a statement in response to the controversy surrounding Balenciaga’s latest campaign. The brand has come under fire for photographing children alongside BDSM-themed accessories.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kardashian says in a post on social media.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 18: Kim Kardashian West at her first-ever KKW Beauty and Fragrance pop-up opening at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles on June 20th, 2018 (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA)

She adds: “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images.”

Before finishing, Kardashian adds that she’s since spoken with Balenciaga and believes they understand the seriousness of the situation. She says that will not allow something like this to ever happen again.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology,” she later continues. “In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

The comments come after Kardashian shared a photo of herself wearing Balenciaga and Adidas on Instagram, earlier this week.

Regarding the controversial photoshoot, Balenciaga has since filed a $25 million lawsuit against the set designer and production company. They claim the two parties are responsible. The photographer for the shoot has claimed that he was simply following orders in a statement on Instagram.

Earlier this fall, Balenciaga cut ties with Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West. It was one of many brand deals that Ye lost in the wake of his numerous antisemitic comments.

Check out Kardashian’s recent statement regarding Balenciaga’s latest campaign below.

As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 27, 2022

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2022

